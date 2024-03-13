This downtown sushi spot now serves a ‘lunch rush’ special for $60

If you’ve got just one hour to spare you can still sit down for an omakase experience at this Soho spot.

Kintsugi Omakase on Grand Street started serving its new “lunch rush” special last month after ongoing interest due to Restaurant Week deals, reps say. While its most expensive dinner lineup typically spans two hours across 16 courses for $195, this truncated version includes 12 courses for $60, and takes only an hour. The petite, 10–seat restaurant also offers a boozy, seasonal beverage pairing (three drinks) for an additional $35 throughout the condensed time slots.

Lunch rush menu items will change seasonally, but they might include Arctic char, toro and uni. This spring’s latest updates also feature hotaru ika and buri. Executive chef Victor Chen is somewhat uniquely situated in his focus on local fish, reps say.

“Chef Victor prepares his sushi in the traditional Edomae style, but unlike many other sushi chefs, he does not solely use Japanese ingredients,” a press release reads. “A longstanding relationship with fishmongers allows Kintsugi Omakase to offer locally sourced fish, enabling for a broader selection.”

Kintsugi’s lunch rush is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3pm.



Kintsugi is located at 28 Grand Street. Reservations are available here.