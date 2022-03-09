This East Village bar is offering an all-day happy hour whenever it snows

We suddenly can't wait to see some snow.

Snow haters now have a reason to actually look forward to potential precipitation as East Village bar The Gray Mare has just launched a new happy hour deal intricately connected to the weather.

The bar will, in fact, offer a special, all-day happy hour menu throughout March and April every single time it snows.

The exciting promotion concerns both drinks and food. In the former category, bar goers will delight in $10 classic cocktails, $8 glasses of wine and $6 draft beers.

Food-wise, a little snow will afford you a slew of bar bites for a mere $5—think pretzels, artichoke dip, mac 'n cheese and more.

You can peruse through the entire happy hour menu right here.

Usually, the Second Avenue drinking den offers happy hour prices on Mondays through Fridays from 3pm through 8pm. Today, though, given the endless snow that New Yorkers have been contending with, patrons will get to spend a bit less on food and drinks on premise until closing at 2am. Sounds like a delightful deal to us.

Suddenly, dealing with puddles and constant precipitation does not sound like such a bad deal to us.