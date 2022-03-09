New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cocktail
Photograph: Shutterstock

This East Village bar is offering an all-day happy hour whenever it snows

We suddenly can't wait to see some snow.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Snow haters now have a reason to actually look forward to potential precipitation as East Village bar The Gray Mare has just launched a new happy hour deal intricately connected to the weather.

The bar will, in fact, offer a special, all-day happy hour menu throughout March and April every single time it snows. 

The exciting promotion concerns both drinks and food. In the former category, bar goers will delight in $10 classic cocktails, $8 glasses of wine and $6 draft beers.

Food-wise, a little snow will afford you a slew of bar bites for a mere $5—think pretzels, artichoke dip, mac 'n cheese and more. 

You can peruse through the entire happy hour menu right here.

Usually, the Second Avenue drinking den offers happy hour prices on Mondays through Fridays from 3pm through 8pm. Today, though, given the endless snow that New Yorkers have been contending with, patrons will get to spend a bit less on food and drinks on premise until closing at 2am. Sounds like a delightful deal to us. 

Suddenly, dealing with puddles and constant precipitation does not sound like such a bad deal to us. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.