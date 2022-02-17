This epic pasta tasting is Chelsea's best carb-centric secret

Pasta lovers, this one's for you. La Devozione, a new pasta shop and Italian restaurant has opened inside Chelsea Market. But after stepping into the 4,000-square-foot Marcello Panza- designed space, you may think you're in Southern Italy.

Led by 110-year-old heritage Italian pasta company Pastificio Di Martino, La Devozione offers various pasta experiences for all levels of noodle lovers. Shoppers can grab $5 bags of the upscale dried pasta, available in 126 shapes, plus special brand collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana and Barbie. Those on the go can grab a cone of spaghetti from the eatery's front counter or sit at the coffee and cocktail bar for a sip and a small plate. Ala carte menus are also offered to dinners at tables in the stylish shop, but the real pasta celebration happens at The Oval, a 30-seat chef's counter offering an unparalleled pasta tasting.

The four-course lunch or seven-course dinner is made to order by Italian chefs right in front of diners, so you can see that steamy spaghetti getting twirled in the open kitchen right before the plate is set in front of you.

Courses are seasonal and include innovative uses of pasta from appetizers through dessert. Think pasta chips topped with Crudo, a deconstructed lobster roll twirled with spaghettini, stacks of ziti blanketed in bolognese and more gourmet preparations of comforting Southern Italian fare, right down to a sweet, pasta-inflicted dessert.

Though housed in a pasta shop, La Devozione is truly upscale, with no detail left unattended, like the bread plates that keep your fresh slice tilted upward, to the Italy-sourced plates, many dramatically uncovered when they hit your seat and most of which are also for sale in the shop.

Giada Paoloni The oval at La Devozione

And as if the straight-out-of-Napoli fare isn't enough to delight pasta enthusiasts, La Devozione's beverage program is also worth visiting for. Five hundred bottles of wine are slated for the wine list and an excellent cocktail program is helmed by former Eleven Madison Park and NoMad bartender Cristhian Rodriguez. Each cocktail is infused with food elements like the cherry tomatoes served in the signature martini and a homemade cookie on the amaretto sour. The cocktail list offers contemporary and classic cocktails, with several nods to beloved Manhattan bars of years past, like Pegu Club and the NoMad. Because what goes better with seven courses of pasta than a slew of cocktails?

Book a seat, while you still can.