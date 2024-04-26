This excellent Italian restaurant is finally making its Brooklyn debut

As any Italian living in NYC knows, some of the most delicious, Italian-tasting food in the city can be found at Piccola Cucina, a trio of restaurants by chef and restaurateur Philip Guardione.

Until now, Guardione has been operating his three Sicilian eateries—Piccola Cucina Enoteca, Osteria and Estiatorio—within the confines of Manhattan's culinary scene. That has officially changed with the debut of Piccola Cucina Casa, a new concept that just opened at 141 Nevins Street in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.

The new location will be slinging out familiar dishes—ricciole pasta with braised tuna, pistacchio foam, 'nduja and taralli crumble and a cotoletta alla Milanese, for example—but also serve as the owner's first foray beyond traditional dining. In fact, on top of the restaurant on the ground floor is a duo of recently renovated guesthouse suites that people can actually rent out.

Photograph: Courtesy of Piccola Cucina Casa

According to an official company spokesperson, Piccola Cucina's apartments are inspired by the Italian concept of "villeggiatura," basically resting in a pleasant place.

"Guardione wanted to offer insiders a 'Piccola Cucina Casa 360' [experience], like a bed and breakfast," the spokesperson explained, also noting that "inquiries will be handled very old school." The exact reservation process is not entirely clear at the moment.

Photograph: Courtesy of Piccola Cucina Casa

At the moment, the two units—each one boasting a private patio, wood beam ceilings, brick walls, windows galore and skylights—are available for rent on a monthly basis for about $4,500.

But back to the restaurant: the excellent Italian fare will be complemented by cocktails and what the eatery claims to be the most comprehensive Sicilian wine list in the city (we believe it). Among the over 150 different selections on offer are picks from Veneto, Toscana, Guili Venezia, Etna, Messina and more.

As the say in Italy: buon appetito!