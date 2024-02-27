This family-run dispensary is now delivering weed in Brooklyn and Queens

You can now order from 'Good Grades' from the comfort of your couch.

Good Grades, the pioneering, totally legal cannabis store in Jamaica, Queens, is now offering delivery throughout Queens and Brooklyn.

Good Grades prides itself on sourcing high quality and locally grown cannabis and their namesake comes from the weekly “report cards” they use to vet the highest quality weed.

RECOMMENDED: Meet your licensed weed dealers

The family-run dispensary is owned by cousins Extasy James and Michael James Jr., who grew up in the neighborhood and who are committed to having a positive impact on the community by providing great weed and also giving back to locals through education and financial support.

“At the core of our company is educating the consumers in the market,” Michael James Jr., who is also a lawyer, told Time Out. “We are also taking an educational approach to schooling and guiding the next generation.” The dispensary works alongside city colleges and offers scholarships to students in certain majors, including finance, accounting, and urban studies.

Their “report cards” were developed by the dispensary and grades weed based on whether it’s locally grown, organic, and of good quality. They also look at industry-wide standards that are based on a 5A grading system that divides weed into 5 main categories: AAA, AA, A, and B, per their website. 5A is the highest grade and usually involves pure buds with few leaves and stems. The dispensary only sells weed that they give an ‘A’ and don't consider anything that they give a B or below. You can learn more about their full criteria here.

Good Grades’ new delivery service will cover most of Queens, and their sister dispensary, Brooklyn Exotic, which now has a permanent location on Flatbush Avenue, will cover most of the deliveries made in Brooklyn. All you have to do is select delivery at checkout online. They deliver everything they offer in-store, including edible pills that range in flavor from blueberry to mango; a wide selection of pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates.

If you want to check out Good Grades’ extensive selection in person, visit their store at 162-03 Jamaica Avenue, in Jamaica, Queens on Monday-Sunday from 10am-8pm.

Good Grades delivery announcement comes a few weeks after another delivery service, called NugHub, announced plans to deliver weed in Staten Island and South Brooklyn.