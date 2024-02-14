This famous Parisian nightclub is opening in NYC by Hell's Kitchen

Silencio, already a hit in Paris and Ibiza, was originally the brainchild of David Lynch.

A piece of Paris' cherished cultural character has officially claimed a stake in New York: Silencio, the Parisian nightclub that opened back in 2011 and was designed by director David Lynch, will debut at 303 West 57th Street by 8th Avenue near Columbus Circle tomorrow, February 15.

Photograph: Pauline Shapiro

Originally named after Club Silencio, the sinister theater that appears in Lynch's 2001 film Mulholland Drive, the nightlife venue has become a destination for the swanky European set, including the celebrity crowd, both across its two Paris locations and its Ibiza beach house.

Founders Arnaud Frisch and Antoine Caton hope to do more of the same in New York—and they're starting things right: stars of all calibers flocked to the space last week in celebration of the opening of "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys," the couple's new exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

Although the European iterations of the endeavor work as both nightclubs and daytime private membership clubs of sorts, Silencio New York seems to lean into the former genre of entertainment, opening from 11pm to 4am on Thursdays through Saturdays.

Photograph: Pauline Shapiro

According to an official press release, guests can expect both live musical performances and "explosive DJ sets."

Look-wise, the destination, designed by Harry Nuriev, reminds of its French predecessor.

"The warm, golden dance floor exudes the signature colors of Silencio in Paris, drawing attention to the main room encased in metallic partitions and bathed in a luminous golden glow," reveals an official spokesperson. "Surrounding the dance floor, smaller rooms, painted in a deep, mysterious red, offer intimate and mystical spaces for visitors to relax and engage in conversation."

As for the chosen address, an arguably interesting pick given the nature of the project, that's sort of the point, it seems.

"Silencio has a history of opening in unexpected locations," says the spokesperson, noting the nightclub's vicinity to Times Square and Hell's Kitchen, "where the echoes of Studio 54 still resonate."

Silencio clearly has its sights set high.