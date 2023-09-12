New York
Photograph: Courtesy of P.J. Clarke's

This famous speakeasy is re-opening inside P.J. Clarke’s today

Sidecar is no longer a members-only destination!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Sidecar, the beloved speakeasy and dining room hidden on the second floor of the original P.J. Clarke's location at 915 Third Avenue in Midtown East, was one of the many destinations that shut down during the pandemic.

As of today, though, New Yorkers will once more get to climb up the "secret" staircase by the private entrance on 55th Street and order the destination's classic Sidecar cocktail as the space has officially re-opened.

One thing, though, has changed: previously a members-only private club boasting many celebrities as fans, the Sidecar of today will be accessible by anyone who has a reservation. 

Menu-wise, the 90-seat speakeasy will, for now, offer the same food available at the actual P.J. Clarke's downstairs, but stay tuned for a new Sidecar-specific menu in the near future. 

The original iteration of the space debuted a decade ago, in January of 2013, when the owners decided to convert the upstairs room into a private lounge and mail out membership cards to 550 P.J. Clarke's regulars (including, supposedly, Keith Richards, Brooke Shields and Liza Minelli, among other stars). Word quickly got around town and New Yorkers have been clamoring for membership cards ever since. 

Although it will probably be slightly easier to gain access to the premises now, we still expect it will be difficult to book a reservation on any given day—but trust us when we say it's all worth the trouble. 

