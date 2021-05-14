This female-founded taco shop just opened in Prospect Heights

Popular female-founded New York taco cart King David Tacos has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Prospect Heights.

Launched by native Texan Liz Solomon Dwyer back in 2016, the taco destination quickly rose to culinary fame within New York's gastronomic circles, eventually boasting three separate cart locations (Madison Square Park, Prospect Park at Grand Army Plaza and the Imagination Playground by Pier 17), each one enjoying a devoted fan base of breakfast taco-loving New Yorkers.

Not only will the new Bergen Street shop serve the classic breakfast tacos that the carts are known for: diners can expect an expanded menu of all-day offerings, including the pollo verde (a verde enchilada in breakfast taco form made with shredded chicken, verde migas and white cheddar cheese), the bean and cheese (a house-made vegetarian dish of refried beans, yellow cheddar and Monterey jack blend) and the cowboy (marinated steak, oven-roasted potatoes, eggs and yellow cheddar). Wine and beer, including both local and Texan imports, will also be on offer.

"Our specialty has always been convenience and wholesomeness in the morning, and we’re excited to spread our wings and keep doing what we do best: making breakfast tacos integral to the New York lifestyle," said Solomon Dwyer in an official statement.

In terms of ambiance, you'll be delighted to know that the grab-and-go place also features a 1,200-square-foot all-weather-patio complete with heaters and takeout windows. Inside, you'll feel like you're in Texas (duh!). "Mixed metals such as bronze, silver and a gold painted ceiling are offset by walnut accents, a soapstone bar and terracotta tiles, complete with artwork by local Texan folk artist Leon Collins," reads an official press release announcing the opening of the shop.

More of a visual person? These photos will certainly convince you to run—not walk—to King David Tacos. You're oh-so-very welcome:

Photograph: Ashley Sears

Photograph: Ashley Sears

Photograph: Ashley Sears