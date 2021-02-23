This giant exhibit at the New Museum explores racist violence in America

Browse through the works of 37 Black artists while walking around the "Grief and Grievance" exhibit.

"Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America," a new exhibition that has taken over almost the entirety of the New Museum and is set to stay put until June 6, explores the history of racist violence all throughout the United States.

Back in 2018, curator Okwui Enwezor began working on the project, hoping to mount it by last year's Presidential election. Unfortunately, the curator's passing in 2019 and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic forced a shift in plans that delayed the show's opening to last week.

In total, the work of 37 Black artists currently fills the museum's lobby, its three main viewing floors, the building's exterior and the South Gallery found in the building next door.

Expect to browse through the amazing works of artists the likes of Kara Walker, who is the brain behind an entire wall filled with sketches and drawings; LaToya Ruby Frazier, who contributes over a dozen photographs from her "The Notion of Family" series; and Jean-Michael Basquiat, whose "Procession" can be glanced at as soon as the elevator doors open on the third floor.

The show is a powerful one, with images ranging in style, theme and scope, but one that is necessary to delve into today more than ever. Given COVID-19-related guidelines, visitors have to purchase timed tickets ahead of their trip. Feel free to do so right here.

Below, check out some images from inside the museum:

Photograph: Dario Lasagni

Photograph: Dario Lasagni

Dario Lasagni

Photograph: Dario Lasagni

Photograph: Dario Lasagni

Most popular on Time Out

- The high-tech Immersive Van Gogh show is finally coming to NYC

- Reddit users are going crazy over this map defining NYC’s borders

- The 100 best movies of all time

- Best Sex Scenes of All Time That Are Too Hot to Watch

- 50 Best ’80s Songs You Should Add to Your Playlist

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.