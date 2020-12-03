New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

This Google doc shows where to see every holiday light display in NYC

We’ve started a running list of almost 30 places to see incredible Christmas and holiday lights.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

New York City's holiday lights are shining brightly, bringing warmth and joy to weary New Yorkers.

To help everyone share in the joy of the season, we’ve started a Google doc with almost 30 holiday light displays. Find the running list here—or check it out below—which we’ll be updating regularly. It’s like the chain letter we all need this year (email us at thisweek.ny@timeout.com for all the spots we’ve still yet to add.)

The list is divided by boroughs and each display is hyperlinked where possible so you can find the best one to go see. And once you’ve found it, enjoy yourself—just remember to wear a mask and social distance. Check out our running list of NYC restaurants and bars with heaters, too.

Looking for more options? Here’s a guide to where you can see stunning holiday lights in NYC 

Most popular on Time Out

- A first look at New York City's newest park along the Hudson River
- Best Sex Scenes of All Time That Are Too Hot to Watch
- How to get a rapid COVID test in nyc
- NYC's beloved piano bar Marie's Crisis will reopen next week
- Watch a harrowing video of the Verrazzano Bridge rocking and groaning in Monday's high winds

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.