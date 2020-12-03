This Google doc shows where to see every holiday light display in NYC

New York City's holiday lights are shining brightly, bringing warmth and joy to weary New Yorkers.

To help everyone share in the joy of the season, we’ve started a Google doc with almost 30 holiday light displays. Find the running list here—or check it out below—which we’ll be updating regularly. It’s like the chain letter we all need this year (email us at thisweek.ny@timeout.com for all the spots we’ve still yet to add.)

The list is divided by boroughs and each display is hyperlinked where possible so you can find the best one to go see. And once you’ve found it, enjoy yourself—just remember to wear a mask and social distance. Check out our running list of NYC restaurants and bars with heaters, too.

Looking for more options? Here’s a guide to where you can see stunning holiday lights in NYC

