This gorgeous multicolor pool is open on Roosevelt Island for the summer

While New Yorkers can’t see art in museums and galleries at the moment, they can head to Roosevelt Island to see—and swim alongside—a pool that’s a literal work of art.

Every year on Roosevelt Island, the pool deck at the Manhattan Park waterfront complex, gets a colorful makeover by an artist, per a tradition that began in 2015 by Citi Habitats New Developments and design firm K&Co and Pliskin Architecture.

Acclaimed designer Alex Proba was the behind this year’s colorful mural masterpiece.

“2020 is a year like none of us has ever imagined or could have predicted,” explains Proba. “And we have to say that this project means even more to us now than it would have in any other time.”

Studio Proba is known for their colorful abstract rugs, countertops, ceilings and other household staples, but the artist’s giant 8,500 square foot technicolor mural, translates those quirky geometric shapes and speckles into a piece that's sure to brighten your day.

“Our work is a celebration of color and patterns which are a positive stimulation of the senses. We truly believe that art–and especially murals–completely transform an environment. They add life and personality and make you smile when you see them. They are an emotion for me. My wish is that this one radiates hope for a better future together."

To check out the installation this year, and cool off, the Manhattan Park Pool Club allows non-residents to purchase memberships or day passes to the pool (weekdays passes cost $30, while weekends run $50 per person.)

Most popular on Time Out

- You can now rent a “backyard” on the waterfront at Pier 17

- The absolute best ‘80s songs

- Krispy Kreme opens its first NYC shop with a hot light in Harlem today

- The 50 best family movies to watch together

- NYC’s historic Green-Wood Cemetery is looking for an artist-in-residence

Share the story