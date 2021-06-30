New York
The pool at Roosevelt Island's Manhattan Park is now open
This gorgeous rainbow pool is now open on Roosevelt Island

Swimming in the shadow of the Manhattan skyline is pure magic

By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Swim season is in full swing, with New York City's outdoor public pools finally open and plenty more pools around the city to supplement. Back for its seventh year, the outdoor pool at Roosevelt island is also ready to welcome those eager for a cool down. 

Framed by the Midtown Manhattan skyline, the ‘Pop-Up Pool Party’ art installation lives at Manhattan Park, an 8.5-acre, 880-residence luxury waterfront rental community. Manhattan Park partnered with Corcoran New Development and designers K&Co and Pliskin Architecture to create the whimsical, publicly accessible project. 

Brooklyn-based artist Melissa Dadourian created this year’s mural. Dadourian typically works in textile media, painting and sculpture. Over four-and-a-half days and using 36 gallons of paint, Dadourian created a geometric pattern to transform the pool deck into an encapsulating wonderland of color. 

“Melissa works in sculpture and spatial installations, so when we asked her to design a two-dimensional mural—albeit a very large one—her experience dovetailed well with our goal of celebrating the space and setting,” said Krista Ninivaggi, Founder of K&Co. 

In addition to her work at Manhattan Park, Dadourian recently presented work at the Albany Airport, the University of Buffalo, as well as Transmitter Gallery and the Textile Arts Center in Brooklyn. She earned a BFA from Pratt Institute and an MFA in Combined Media and Painting from Hunter College.  

“For the Manhattan Park pool mural I focused on creating areas of play - and game spaces with overlapping shapes,” Dadourian said. "I began by moving around forms I use in my work, while experimenting with color combinations within a specific palette.  This type of collage process is reminiscent of fitting together a puzzle. Every piece has a purpose. 

The Pop-Up Pool Party will be open throughout the summer. The freshly painted deck also features loungers, hammocks, beach-style lifeguard chairs and other outdoor furniture, all with a pop-art feel.  

While the space is designed primarily for use by Manhattan Park residents, a limited number of seasonal memberships and day passes are available. Summer memberships start at $450 for Roosevelt Island residents and $800 for non-residents, with one-month memberships going for $325 for Roosevelt Island residents or $600 for non-residents. Couples and family packages are also available. Day passes go for $30 for Roosevelt Island residents and $50 for non-residents, with weekends and holidays at $40 for Roosevelt Island residents and $65 for non-residents. For reservation requests, call 212-308-6472 or email Services@BluecrestAM.com. 

With a brand-new hotel now open on Roosevelt Island, a staycation may be in order! 

