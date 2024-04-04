A rapper walks into a jazz bar and … all of New York wants to be there as well.

It might be a pretty odd musical pairing, but we're into it: four-time Grammy winner Killer Mike is set to play a mini-residency at New York's legendary Blue Note in Greenwich Village this summer.

The rapper will play six shows as part of his “Down by Law” tour: on July 29, 30 and 31, first performing at 8pm and then again at 10:30pm each night.

Tickets for each concert will go on sale tomorrow right here.

The 22-date tour follows the artist’s 2023 album Michael, his sixth studio work that won the Grammy for best rap album in 2024. He made headlines again that same night when he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge right after the award show for an alleged physical altercation outside the arena where the Grammys took place, ABC News reported at the time. He was released a few hours later.

Back to the Blue Note: one of the most respected jazz venues in the country, the destination has, throughout the years, played host to a diverse set of acts. Not many of those, however, have been as “off-genre” as Killer Mike is sure to be. And yet, that’s what makes the Blue Note such an iconic New York stage: you never know what’s going to happen on stage.