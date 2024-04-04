New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Killer Mike
Photograph: Shutterstock

This Grammy-winning rapper is kicking off a mini-residency at one of NYC’s greatest jazz bars

Killer Mike is playing six shows at the legendary Blue Note this summer.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

A rapper walks into a jazz bar and … all of New York wants to be there as well.

It might be a pretty odd musical pairing, but we're into it: four-time Grammy winner Killer Mike is set to play a mini-residency at New York's legendary Blue Note in Greenwich Village this summer. 

The rapper will play six shows as part of his “Down by Law” tour: on July 29, 30 and 31, first performing at 8pm and then again at 10:30pm each night.

Tickets for each concert will go on sale tomorrow right here.

The 22-date tour follows the artist’s 2023 album Michael, his sixth studio work that won the Grammy for best rap album in 2024. He made headlines again that same night when he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge right after the award show for an alleged physical altercation outside the arena where the Grammys took place, ABC News reported at the time. He was released a few hours later. 

Back to the Blue Note: one of the most respected jazz venues in the country, the destination has, throughout the years, played host to a diverse set of acts. Not many of those, however, have been as “off-genre” as Killer Mike is sure to be. And yet, that’s what makes the Blue Note such an iconic New York stage: you never know what’s going to happen on stage.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.