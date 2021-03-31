New York
New Jersey skyline
Photograph: Shutterstock

This handy dandy website tells you whether you're overpaying for your NYC apartment

The average rent on a one-bedroom in Williamsburg? A pretty steep $2,970.

Anna Ben Yehuda
If there is one thing that living in New York has taught us it is that our rent could always be higher. And yet, after playing around with this rent calculator tool by Open Igloo, we still can't help but wonder why on earth living here is so damn expensive.

The calculator is pretty easy to use. All you have to do is input the neighborhood you live in, the number of bedrooms in your apartment and your current rent price. The tool will then let you know how much more or less you're paying compared to similar apartments in your area, noting the average price of rent as well.

All calculations are based on the pricing data from new leases in 2020.

If you're looking to sign a lease on a studio in Battery Park City, for example, you should know that the average price for an apartment of that size in the neighborhood is $2,940. Found a cozy two-bedroom in Williamsburg? Make sure not to pay more than $3,187 for it. A (giant) three-bedroom on the Upper West Side is currently going for $6,972 a month while a similar abode on the other side of town—on the Upper East Side—will cost you an average of $8,352.

We have to be honest, the tool is pretty addicting and useful, but the one thing we've learned after pricing countless neighborhoods for over an hour is this: although rent in New York is staggeringly high we don't want to live anywhere else. Don't you agree?

