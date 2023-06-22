It's officially hard-seltzer season and fans can celebrate with an entire drink festival dedicated to the bubbly stuff.

On Saturday, July 22, from noon to 10:30pm, Seltzerland is taking over the Noble Lot at Brooklyn's Greenpoint Terminal for an afternoon tasting of spiked seltzers and canned cocktails from the likes of Viva Beverage Co., Hinni Hard Seltzer, Sunny D Vodka Seltzer, Shimmerwood Beverages, Island District Sparkling Craft Cocktails and many more.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do this summer in NYC, from outdoor events to top beaches

Along with the carbonated fun, there will be games and recreations like seltzer pong, ladder ball and cornhole, hard seltzer and swag giveaways, live DJ sets, Instagram-ready photo ops and vegan food samples from both local and national brands. And as a new addition this year, Seltzerland will be debuting the first-ever "CANtina" presented by Good Foods, where guests can partake in tequila sodas from Casa Azul, fresh guacamole and chips, and more.

All-inclusive tickets will come in three different tiers. The General Access option is priced at $46.18 and will get attendees two-and-a-half hours of festival access, the chance to a variety of seltzers and canned cocktails, a five-ounce plastic tasting cup, a BuzzBallz branded tote bag and sunglasses, vegan food samples (there will be additional food available for purchase on-site) as well as access to all of the event's games and giveaways. The Early Access option, set at $63.60, affords you all of the above as well as designated expedited entry and an extra 30 minutes to sip on those seltzers. And at $74.49, Premier Access tickets includes both benefits of the other two tiers but pumps it up with a full can of hard seltzer, a specialty cocktail, a commemorative Seltzerland tasting cup and a BuzzBallz branded fanny pack.



Timing options for each ticket type are:

General Access: 12:30pm - 3pm, 4:30pm - 7pm, and 8pm - 10:30pm

Early Access: 12pm - 3pm, 4pm - 7pm, and 7:30pm - 10:30pm

Premiere Access: 12pm - 3pm, 4pm - 7pm, and 7:30pm - 10:30pm