New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
DUMBO
Photograph: ShutterstockDUMBO

This hilarious Brooklyn edition of Monopoly is the perfect holiday gift

Move over Atlantic City, Brooklyn is in the house.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Everyone loves Monopoly but New Yorkers might particularly like the new Brooklyn edition of the famous board game, where the infamous Atlantic City squares are replaced with borough-specific destinations that city dwellers are likely much more familiar with.

Monopoly: Brooklyn edition
Photograph: Courtesy of Top Trumps USA

Among the represented businesses, landmarks and cultural sites: Fort Greene Park, the Hot Corner, DeKalb Avenue, Coney Island, Barclays Center, Prospect Park, the Jewish Children's Museum, CAMBA, Brooklyn Botanical Garden and more.

Even the fun Community Chest and Chance playing cards get the Brooklyn treatment in this newest iteration of the game by somehow paying homage to the city. Honestly, this makes for the ideal holiday gift to, perhaps, actually be played during a family get-together? Check it out on Amazon right here.

"Brooklyn is one of the most exciting cities in the U.S. with many incredible pioneering establishments and cherished locations. We’ve spent months creating a portrayal of this dynamic community that we hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy for years to come," said Dennis Gavaghen, representative from Top Trumps USA, the company behind the game, in an official press release about the release. "We’ve incorporated important feedback from locals to truly make this a fun and engaging game for Brooklynites and beyond."

Monopoly: Brooklyn edition
Photograph: Courtesy of Top Trumps USA

This isn't the first that that the popular board game gets a theme-specific makeover. Other standouts include a Super Mario edition of the toy, one dedicated to hit Netflix show Stranger Things, one all about HBO darling Game of Thrones and even a Lunar New Year board.

Although the Brooklyn franchise is sure to become our new favorite, we must admit we've been partial to the Monopoly pizza game until now. We are New Yorkers, after all.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.