This hotel one hour outside of NYC is poised to become the greenest in the U.S.

Hotel Marcel will be the only all-electric hotel across the United States.

New Yorkers, you might want to start planning a quick trip to our neighboring state, Connecticut, which will soon be home to a beautiful new hotel poised to become the greenest across all of the United States.

Perched on New Haven's waterfront district, Long Wharf, the hotel will take over the long-vacant and visually striking Marcel Breuer building. Built by the Hungarian-born Breuer as the headquarters for a local rubber company back in 1968, the sold was sold in the late 1980s and then partly demolished to make room for a parking lot by Ikea in 2003.

Since then, the remaining portion of the building, a landmark, has mostly been sitting vacant without serving a proper function. But things are about to change: local developer Bruce Becker has recently purchased the site, announcing plans to turn it into a net-zero energy hotel and conference center. Some reports also suggest that the facade will be entirely restored with plans to set up 165 guest rooms inside. Hotel Marcel would effectively become the first hotel with net-zero emissions in the United States and, also, the only all-electric one in the country.

Guests should expect laundry and kitchen efforts to be powered by renewable on-site energy, the structure to boast solar panels on the roof and the hotel to generate 100% of its own electricity, hot water and heat. Got an electric car? You'll be able to charge it on site.

As part the $1.2 million sale, Becker agreed to purchase 10% of the furniture that will be used inside the property from IKEA directly.

Already a recognizable Connecticut institution, the former Marcel Breuer building is making history—eco-friendly history—once more. Check out some photos and renderings of the project below:

Photograph: Bruce Redman Becker, FAIA

Bruce Redman Becker, FAIA

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- Everything you need to know about marijuana in NYC

- 12 gorgeous photos of cherry blossoms in NYC right now

- New York launches the nation’s first vaccine passports

- The Bronx Night Market is official

- You’ll be able to play golf

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.