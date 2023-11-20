This iconic comedy club on the Upper East Side is reopening

Dangerfield's is going to go by a different name.

It has been over three years since pandemic restrictions forced the legendary Upper East Side comedy club Dangerfield's to shutter permanently—but things are about to change.

Patch reports that a new owner, Mark Yosef, a local comic, is planning on reopening the 200-seat club under a yet-to-be-announced new name at its former address, 1118 First Avenue by 61st Street, on New Year's Eve. In fact, the outlet reports that "the club [...] will host a comedy show and a tribute as the final hours of 2023 ring out."

RECOMMENDED: The UCB Theater is finally coming back to New York

The first details about the endeavor surfaced back in September at a Community Board 8 meeting that Yosef himself attended, during which he explained that the space would stay open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, despite shows wrapping up around midnight. Guests will be able to stick around post-set and have some cocktails while munching on hors d'oeuvres.

Set-wise, you can expect "a modern, inclusive comedy scene, showcasing up-and-comers as well as established veterans" alongside open mic hours.

Given the caliber of talent that took on Dangerfield's stage throughout its long history, this is obviously a big deal.

The original space, named after legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield, debuted on September 29, 1969, with Dangerfield himself performing on opening night alongside Kenny Burrell and Thelma Houston. Fun fact: the hilarious, late Joan Rivers was part of the audience that night!

Throughout its 50 years in operation, the space hosted a ton of famous comedians, including George Carlin, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, Tim Allen, Roseanne Barr and Robin Williams.

The address is part of local comedy history and we can't wait to see what the next iteration of the space will look and feel like.