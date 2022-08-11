This iconic Los Angeles hot chicken chain is opening its first-ever NYC outpost

Say hello to Dave's Hot Chicken, backed by the one and only Drake!

New York is finally getting a very good Nashville hot chicken spot, courtesy of Los Angeles-born Dave's Hot Chicken, set to debut in midtown Manhattan at 944 8th Avenue by 56th Street on August 19.

For the uninitiated, Nashville hot chicken is, well, hot chicken with a kick: a ton of cayenne pepper and haute sauce in the coating of the bird and some extra spicy sauce on top for good measure made this a unique gastronomic treat that you'll probably want to have for lunch every single day.

According to Eater, the menu served at the Manhattan destination will be exactly like the one available across the 700 locations that the company plans to open across the United States and Canada throughout the next few months. Offerings include tenders or sliders with fries prepared based on your own heat level preference (from no spice all the way to reaper). On the side, you'll also get to order mac and cheese, kale slaw, cheese fries and more.

Fun fact: Dave's Hot Chicken was born as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot, the brain child of best friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan back in 2017. Fast-forward a few years and the destination has become a staple of California's culinary scene, backed by celebrity investors like actor Samuel L. Jackson, Boston Red Socks chairman Tom Werner and Grammy-winning artist Drake.

Eater reports that Drake might actually make a surprise appearance when the first New York location of the chain opens in midtown at 10:30am next week.

So sure are the owners about the success of the first outpost on this side of the country that the company is reportedly planning on opening another 20 locations all over New York City in the near future, according to QSR.

Our mouths are already watering.