New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Experimental Cocktail Club rendering 2024
Rendering: Courtesy of Experimental Group

This iconic Parisian cocktail club is reopening in NYC

The subterranean Experimental Cocktail Club New York will open in the Flatiron neighborhood.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

New York cocktail fiends fondly remember Chrystie Street darling Experimental Cocktail Club, New York's outpost of the famous French drinking den, where city dwellers would order eclectic pours in swanky settings until the destination shuttered back in 2016 after four years of business.

The renowned institution will make its local return later this year, as Experimental Group, the folks behind the original iteration of the bar, will debut a second version of their creation, this time in the Flatiron at 6 West 24th Street by Fifth Avenue.

More specifically, the cocktail den will launch under the second location of the group’s Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels wine bar, which follows a Soho address and is also scheduled to welcome guests this spring.

According to a press release, the new space will boast both intimate seating and a standing room area, both wrapped in plants that “descend from the ceiling, wrap themselves around the columns and entwine the globes of the lamps and the walls.” 

Drink-wise, expect a menu crafted by Nico de Soto, who worked as the head bartender at Experimental Cocktail Club Paris and at the Chinatown location and has since opened the acclaimed Greenwich Village cocktail bar Mace. 

In addition to well-crafted classics, the list will feature an extensive collection of rare regional French aperitifs and broad-ranging, diverse concoctions. 

Already an important player in shaping the city's imbibing-adjacent history, Experimental Cocktail Club 2.0 is sure to add character to the city's pretty hefty drinking scene. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.