This iconic Parisian cocktail club is reopening in NYC

The subterranean Experimental Cocktail Club New York will open in the Flatiron neighborhood.

New York cocktail fiends fondly remember Chrystie Street darling Experimental Cocktail Club, New York's outpost of the famous French drinking den, where city dwellers would order eclectic pours in swanky settings until the destination shuttered back in 2016 after four years of business.

The renowned institution will make its local return later this year, as Experimental Group, the folks behind the original iteration of the bar, will debut a second version of their creation, this time in the Flatiron at 6 West 24th Street by Fifth Avenue.

More specifically, the cocktail den will launch under the second location of the group’s Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels wine bar, which follows a Soho address and is also scheduled to welcome guests this spring.

According to a press release, the new space will boast both intimate seating and a standing room area, both wrapped in plants that “descend from the ceiling, wrap themselves around the columns and entwine the globes of the lamps and the walls.”

Drink-wise, expect a menu crafted by Nico de Soto, who worked as the head bartender at Experimental Cocktail Club Paris and at the Chinatown location and has since opened the acclaimed Greenwich Village cocktail bar Mace.

In addition to well-crafted classics, the list will feature an extensive collection of rare regional French aperitifs and broad-ranging, diverse concoctions.

Already an important player in shaping the city's imbibing-adjacent history, Experimental Cocktail Club 2.0 is sure to add character to the city's pretty hefty drinking scene.