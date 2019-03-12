This immersive art installation lets you step into a black and white wonderland

Visionaire (an art-slash-fashion publication) debuted its latest art installation for The Gallery at Cadillac House (330 Hudson Street), and it's a trip!

The immersive work, titled "Black and Light," takes over 2,700-square-feet of inflatable space and was hand-drawn by Japanese-Brazilian artist Oscar Oiwa using only a black felt-top pen. (It took him more than 100 hours to complete—we can only imagine the amount of hand cramps.)

Aesthetes can step into the chromatic world featuring swirling black holes and other cosmic depths capturing blackness and light. If you look closely, you may be able to spot two special characters—Light Rabbit and Shadow Cat—included within the art.

Oiwa's inspiration was taken from "the crash of two different things. Two opposite ideas or situations. Like light and shadow. Or hot and cold. Or in politics, left and right. This collision of opposites forces movement forward," he says, which shows that opposing forces can create something beautiful. (Maybe there's hope for us after all!)

The installation is free to check out Monday through Friday from 8am to 7pm as well as Saturday from 10am–5pm. It's open through March 30.

Photograph: Courtesy Plamen Petkov

Photograph: Courtesy Plamen Petkov