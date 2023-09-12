This immersive dinner-and-a-movie experience is about to hit NYC

Imagine catching a screening of Pulp Fiction and being served the same giant milk shake that Uma Thurman's Mia delightfully enjoys in one of the film's most iconic scenes. Or, perhaps, picture yourself devouring a plate filled with Ladurée desserts, just like the ones surrounding Kirsten Dunst in 2006's Marie Antoinette, while taking in her amazing performance.

That sort of event is exactly what Fork n' Film hopes to provide New Yorkers with when it finally launches in the city next month.

The movie-inspired dining experience has been running strong in Los Angeles since June, making the jump to the other side of the country with screenings of Pixar's iconic Ratatouille starting October 1 through 22.

The experience is pretty straightforward: buy a ticket, show up at the designated space (likely, a rooftop), sit at your table (no movie theater-like seatings here) and start watching the movie as the Fork n' Film team delivers a multi-course meal directly to you, inspired by and timed to key events happening in the film.

To be clear: attending one of these showings isn't going to be cheap. Tickets might cost up to $300 per person.

Banking on the power of all things immersive, company owners Francesca Duncan and Nick Houston have gone on the record about how the idea for the business even came to them. Specifically, talking to the Daily Mail, Duncan revealed that the process started while the couple was watching the iconic chocolate cake scene in the beloved 1996 movie Matilda.

Imagining what the cake would taste like in real life, Duncan and Houston started brainstorming ways to deliver just that to the public, eventually landing on the exact sort of venture that Fork n' Film is. They kicked things off in Los Angeles this summer with a screening of Harry Potter, complete with potions that attendees got to mix on their own. The rest, as they say, is history—and social media.

Folks attending the experience quickly posted about it on TikTok, rapidly bringing attention to a business that seems to have been created with a social media audience in mind.

Given the popularity of the happening, it should come as no surprise that tickets to the next few sessions in New York have already sold out. Word to the wise: keep checking the website to snag passes for the upcoming screenings.