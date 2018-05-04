This incredible Upper East Side apartment is what interior design dreams are made of

If you enjoy viewing lavish and impeccably designed New York City apartments, you're in for a treat. Every year, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club partners with the most buzzed about interior designers and asks them to transform a luxury Manhattan home into an amazing exhibition.

The event is called Kips Bay Decorator Show, and is essentially a property peep show. Guests are welcome to take a tour of the house located at 110 E 76th St, which includes elegant living areas, multiple bedrooms, a kitchen, bathrooms, a far-out staircase and more. Certain rooms will act as the locations for in-house events like food tastings and cooking demonstrations as well as book signings by celebrity chefs Lidia Bastianich, Seth Raphaeli and David Burke.

Admission to the exhibition and the events is $40. Proceeds for the showcase go toward creating after school and enrichment programs for New York City children. Check out some of our favorite rooms as well as the programming for this year's show.

Family Saturday

Every Saturday in May from 11am–5pm

Children over the age of six can visit the show house free of charge, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Chef’s Tasting & Book Signing with Lidia Bastianich

Wednesday, May 9 from noon–2pm

Emmy-award winning celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich will visit the Show House to sign copies of her new memoir, My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family and Food, and host a tasting with Executive Chef Fortunato Nicotra of Felidia, Lidia’s East Side flagship. Proceeds from book sales will go to the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

Mother’s Day Celebration

Sunday, May 13 from noon–5pm

The Show House invites moms to celebrate Mother’s Day with a complimentary glass of Whispering Angel rosé and a special demonstration from banker-turned-baker Seth Raphaeli beginning at noon. Famous for his delectable treats offered by luxury retailers such as Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s, Seth will delight guests with a demonstration of his most popular cookies from his company Studmuffin Desserts.

Cooking Demonstration & Book Signing with David Burke

Wednesday, May 16 from noon–2pm

Celebrity chef David Burke will host a cooking demonstration in the Show House kitchen. Copies of his book will be available for sale, with proceeds benefitting the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

Designer Conversation and Book Signing

Thursday, May 17 from 6–8pm

Join famed designers Alessandra Branca, Jamie Drake, Alexa Hampton, Juan Montoya, and Bunny Williams for a lively discussion of show houses through the years. The talk will be followed by a book signing, with all proceeds benefitting the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

Fresh Faces and Young Patrons Committee

Tuesday, May 22 from 6–8pm

Celebrate the first-time Kips Bay Show House designers with a cocktail party, featuring Whispering Angel rosé, hosted by the Kips Bay Young Patrons Committee and Sarah Bray, Beach Magazine Editor-in-Chief and National Interiors Editor for Modern Luxury. Bray will be joined by co-hosts Sasha Bikoff, Dan Fink, Wesley Moon, and B.A. Torrey, all first-time participating designers in the Show House. The event will be sponsored by Chateau D’Esclans.





