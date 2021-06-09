This insane thrill ride on the Hudson River is back

The Beast has been unleashed!

The speedboat-thrill ride The Beast, which takes people on a rollicking jaunt down the Hudson River while doing figure eights and doughnuts, is now selling tickets for the summer.

You might've seen it tearing down the river in summers past—it would be hard to miss since it is New York’s only jet-powered speedboat attraction that goes about 45 mph to party music. The Beast’s route takes guests from Pier 83 to the Statue of Liberty and back again with splash-filled action all the way. The crew also gives some narrative and historical information while speeding down the river.

The video trailer for the attraction is sheer perfection and shows how much like a roller coaster it is when it tops out at 45 mph and makes a sharp turn in the water. After all, it has 1400 BHP-horsepower with two ZF 3000 marine gears powered by twin Hamilton Jets.

Most people get wet on this ride, so you have to be at peace with getting some of the Hudson River on you.

Perhaps best of all, this is a new and exciting way to see NYC. It's absolutely not your typical tour.

"We grew up in and around NYC but the view of NYC from the harbor is surreal to me even to this day," said farahSemena wrote on TripAdvisor. "It shines like crystals rising up out of the water. So stunning! The boat gets up close enough to the statue of liberty & it is mesmerizing every time. Then get ready, they spin the boat! So you can get a 360-degree video of the statue & the sparkly NYC skyline. Nice touch if you can anticipate it."

The Beast, which is operated by Circle Line, departs Tuesday through Saturday every hour on the hour from 11am to 6pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children.