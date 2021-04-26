New York
Holland Ridge Farms
Photograph: Courtesy of the.lifeofbe/Instagram

This insanely beautiful pick-your-own tulip field is just an hour away from New York City

Hurry: the flowers only bloom for 2-3 weeks.

Anna Ben Yehuda
Just over an hour away from the middle of Manhattan lays a sprawling, beautiful feat of natural wonder that will re-invigorate all of your senses. Holland Ridge Farms, in New Jersey, is a colorful pick-your-own tulip farm that rivals the famous flower beds that call the Netherlands home.

Speaking of the European country: the New Jersey farm is actually owned and operated by the Jansen family, who started growing tulips in Holland a century ago. In 1964, Casey Sr. (the "head of the house," as stated on the destination's official website) immigrated to the United States and set up Holland Greenhouses Inc., a wholesale tulip growing company that ships the flowers all over the East Coast. Casey Sr. clearly knew what he was doing, having learned Dutch-tulip bulb techniques from his father in his homeland.

Fast forward half a century later and, in 2017, the Casey family bought 153 acres of land that they turned into Holland Ridge Farms, a beautiful pick-your-own-tulip destination.

The green space is now open seven days a week rain or shine for the season but, beware, the flowers only bloom for 2-3 weeks (and, apparently, they're at their peak right now) so you're going to want to visit immediately. To do so, you'll have to reserve a ticket in advance right here. Entry price is $13 for adults plus $1 per stem that you pick and throw into the plastic bucket that they provide you with. Yes, you can spend all day here: there are a ton of food trucks roaming around the area at all times. 

Who ever thought that picking flowers would be such an exciting activity, huh?

