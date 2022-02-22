This interactive map highlights NYC arts organizations led by people of color

Just in time for Black History Month, HueArts NYC—a new city-wide initiative that seeks to "bring greater cultural equity, visibility and support" to art institutions led by people of color—has released an interactive map and directory showcasing over 400 local cultural organizations that are led by people of color.

You can browse through the digital map right here. (Notice the pop-up instructions that will guide you through properly using the tool.)

In addition to the map, the non-profit organization has also released a report that clearly highlights the problems that these very same institutions have to constantly deal with, including funding challenges, space-related issues and more.

Dubbed the "brown paper" and found in full right here, the report also includes recommendations aimed at policymakers that wish to help the POC community thrive in the long run. Among them is the creation of a signature fund for POC arts and cultural entities, the establishment of a substantive baseline budget line for POC arts in the city's annual budget and efforts to foster career and community building among professionals at POC arts entities.

"It is difficult to truly capture and share not only the diversity of artistic expression in our communities, but the devastating ways in which artists are deprived of the agency and support needed for their creative practices to thrive," writes Stephanie Johnson-Cunningham, the executive director of Museum Hue and HueArts project lead, in an official statement. "Now, we have a platform that centers our arts organizations contributions to the city’s arts landscape and creative economy, a map of where we are in every community, and clear recommendations to address our needs. This will help our city’s political, philanthropic, and cultural leaders increase collaboration and financial support for our arts organizations and will have a measurable impact on neighborhoods in all five boroughs."

Folks behind the project are encouraging art institutions all around town to submit their information to be included in the tool, which currently lists 400 destinations but is scheduled to be updated bi-annually.

A ton of things clearly have to change around here, but identifying the issues is a great way to start dealing with them.