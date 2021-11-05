New York
Bryant Park
Photograph: Courtesy Bryant Park/Jane Kratochvil

This interactive map shows every single open bathroom in NYC

This will definitely come in handy.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Finding an open bathroom while walking down the streets of New York has always been an issue. Great news: we just stumbled upon a solution.

Dr. Wansoo Im, a professor at Meharry University, created this incredibly useful map that shows every single open bathroom in New York. Check it out.

If it's a specific kind of toilet that you're looking for—at a fancy hotel? At a relatively private book store?—you can use the filter option and browse through the six categories highlighted in the document, from public to fast food chains, coffee shops and more. 

Taking a stroll around Washington Square Park and can't hold it in anymore? According to our new favorite tool, there are three public restrooms in the area plus a couple of Starbucks locations, New York University's Ehrenkranz Silver School of Social Work and the Half Pint bar. 

Spending the day in Dumbo and prefer to stay clear of public restrooms? There are a couple of Brooklyn Roasting Company stores with bathrooms for use.

Clearly, bathrooms are incredibly fascinating to a whole lot of people. There are a ton of social media accounts dedicated to all aspects of the subject, from @poopersguide (which makes it "fun and easy to find a restroom in NYC") to @toiletfantasies (a travel blog dedicated to the most beautiful loos around the world)—we even felt the need to create a list of the very best bathrooms at restaurants and bars in NYC (a piece we consult rather frequently, we must admit).

Here's a tip: bookmark Dr. Im's creation on your phone right now. You never know when the urge will strike.

