This interactive map shows where peak fall foliage is in New York

See where the colors are at their brightest!

It’s not really autumn until New York State’s I Love New York fall foliage map is live!

Today, the interactive map was set live and shows the first signs of seasonal colors around New York, including in the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands-Seaway, Catskills and Chautauqua-Allegheny.

RECOMMENDED: Where to see fall foliage in NYC

In the Adirondacks specifically, the map predicts that Saranac Lake will see 20% leaf change by the weekend (with a muted mix of green and yellow, and some isolated pops of red). Near Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab it’s likely that there will be up to 20% transition thanks to cool evenings, unseasonably warm days, lots of rain. In the Malone area, the map predicts a little less than 10% change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I LOVE NEW YORK (@iloveny)

Fall colors are just beginning to appear in the Catskills. Delhi could see a 5-15% color change this weekend, with some orange and yellow leaves and in Bloomville and Hamden there could be up to a 15% color change.

Foliage change in other areas of the state, like here in NYC, will be 5% or less.

Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program makes its predictions based on field reports from volunteer observers called “leaf peepers”. You can sign up to be one here.

New York’s Parks Department has its own local foliage report, which you can check out here.

Happy viewing!