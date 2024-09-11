Autumn in New York just might be one of the best seasons of the year. We’re no longer melting from the summer heat, leisurely strolls become pleasurable again, thoughts turn to outdoor dining and spending time in NYC’s parks like our beloved Central Park, and best of all the leaves start to turn. The brilliant colors of fall can add a pep to your step as you breathe in the crisp cool air. So if you’re wondering where to see fall foliage in NYC, look no further. These spots around the city will be bursting with the reds, yellows and oranges of fall.

You might think leaf-peeping is primarily for New Englanders, but New Yorkers have plenty of options for viewing the foliage in and around the city. From a stroll through a park to a train ride through the Adirondacks, natural beauty is definitely within reach. When planning your fall viewing, be sure to check out some apple-picking spots near NYC. And if New York City fall foliage is not enough, check out our guide to all the other great spots where you can see fall foliage in the US.

