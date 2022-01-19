This is Brooklyn's most expensive apartment listing

Its outdoor space is as big as some apartments.

It doesn't take much to experience a little apartment envy in New York and with the new penthouse at Olympia Dumbo, you can bet on it.

Penthouse B at Olympia Dumbo, the tallest and most expensive condo ever built in Dumbo, was just listed for $19.5 million, making it the most expensive listing in Brooklyn right now.

The 4,928 square foot five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath features 552 square feet of outdoor space with New York Harbor views, direct elevator access and more.

The building's lobby has extremely high ceilings and an adjacent garden lounge. It has both indoor and outdoor pools, NYC's highest private outdoor tennis court with views of the Brooklyn Bridge, a gym with a sauna and steam room, a "movement studio," a bowling alley, a spin studio, and a juice bar for active residents. For kids who live at Olympia, there's a playroom, an outdoor shipwreck-themed playground and private park and even a waterpark!

Rendering: courtesy of Fortis Property Group

Olympia isn't named after the Greek city but after the village that existed there before it became part of the Parish of Brookland, the township, the City of New York and finally, Dumbo, the developer says.

According to The Real Deal, the building's total sellout is almost $375 million—just under $5 million per pad. It says the average asking price is $2,203 per square foot, which is the highest in Brooklyn, according to an analysis by Marketproof.

The Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman and The Heyman Team at Sotheby's International Realty represent sales at Olympia.