This is how much $1,500 gets you for an apartment in Manhattan

It might be even less than you think.

Ian Kumamoto
Ian Kumamoto
No one thinks that living in New York City is cheap, but not everyone might realize just how not cheap it really is. 

According to a survey conducted by RentCafe, $1,500 in Manhattan will get you about 228 square feet of living space on average—that's about the size of a big master bedroom, or a very, very tight one bedroom apartment. 

You'll get slightly more space in other boroughs for $1,500: 300 square feet in Brooklyn and 370 square feet in Queens. Still not a lot, but significantly more than in Manhattan. Plus, there's plenty of entertainment and dining options in those boroughs that absolutely give Manhattan a run for its money (literally). 

If you're down to look for a place to rent outside of the city, Rochester offers the most space on a $1,500 budget, according to the survey: a whopping 930 square feet. Second on the list was Buffalo, where you can get an 881 square foot apartment for that price.

Other cities across the country where $1,500 wouldn't get you much included Miami (533 square feet), Seattle (456 square feet) and San Diego (442 square feet).

On the flip side, towns that offer pretty decent-sized homes for that price include Little Rock (1,299 square feet), Oklahoma City (1,300 square feet) and McAllen in Texas (1,423 square feet). 

Is it time to consider a move?

