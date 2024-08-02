This is not a drill: Mariah Carey's Christmas tour is coming to NY this year

All we want for Christmas is... the chance to catch the Queen of Christmas perform live.

The always-iconic Mariah Carey just announced that her annual Christmas tour is making a comeback and expanding its reach: the concert will take over UBS Arena in Belmont Park on December 15 and then head to Brooklyn's Barclays Center on December 17, among other U.S. dates. Clearly, a ticket to any of the shows will make for the perfect holiday gift.

In total, Carey will be visiting 20 U.S. cities in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her album Merry Christmas, which features her most instantly recognizable single, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

According to an official press release, the concerts will feature both Carey's "timeless holiday classics" and other fan-favorites.

How can I get tickets to Mariah Carey's Christmas concerts in New York?

Verizon pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, August 6 at 10am until Thursday, August 8 at 10pm right here.

VIP tickets are also available depending on the type of package that you are looking for. You can find more information about all of that right here.

General ticket sale will start next week, on friday, .August 9 at 10am on the Live Nation website. Set your reminders!

Mariah Carey's Christmas Time tour dates:

November 6: Yaamava Theater in Highland, California

November 8: Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California

November 13: Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, California

November 15: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

November 17: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

November 19: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

November 21: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

November 23: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

November 25: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

November 27: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

November 29: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

December 1: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

December 3: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

December 5: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

December 7: CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

December 9: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

December 11: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

December 13: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

December 15: UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York

December 17: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York