This is the most expensive neighborhood in NYC

We already know that we live in one of the most expensive cities in all of the U.S. but a new study by PropertyShark takes a look at the particular neighborhoods that are most costly in this great town of ours.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the construction that's been going on across the west side of Manhattan for years now, but, according to the report, Hudson Yards boasts the highest median sale price in the city at the moment, around $7.5 million.

"That’s more than double the median price in New York’s second most expensive neighborhood—SoHo, at $3.1 million—though it represents just five sales during the quarter," writes the New York Times when analyzing the survey. "SoHo had 37."

To put it simply: a single property in Hudson Yards probably costs more than a bunch of different ones in SoHo. That's... pretty insane?

Believe it or not, though, according to the data, prices in Manhattan stayed more or less flat throughout the second quarter of 2024. In Brooklyn, though, median costs have increased by about 12%.

To come up with its ranking, PropertyShark looked at closed residential property sales recorded in the Automated City Register Information System (ACRIS), specifically comparing data between April 1 and June 30, 2023 and April 1 and June 30, 2024 to come up with the median sale prices.

The moral of the story is: living in New York is oh-so expensive—no matter what neighborhood you call home.

Most expensive neighborhoods in New York City:

1. Hudson Yards in Manhattan

2. SoHo in Manhattan

3. TriBeCa in Manhattan

4. Hudson Square in Manhattan

5. Little Italy in Manhattan

6. Chinatown in Manhattan

7. Cobble Hill in Brooklyn

8. Carroll Gardens in Brooklyn

9. Flatiron District in Manhattan

10. West Village in Manhattan

11. Chelsea in Manhattan

12. Downtown Brooklyn in Brooklyn

13. Greenwood Heights in Brooklyn

14. DUMBO in Brooklyn

15. Boerum Hill in Brooklyn

16. Williamsburg in Brooklyn

17. Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn

18. Prospect Heights in Brooklyn

19. Gowanus in Brooklyn

20. Battery Park City in Manhattan