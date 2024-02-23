This is the most expensive NYC neighborhood by square foot

At $2,680 per square foot, New Yorkers know how to make the most of a tight space here.

It's no secret that New York City is one of the most expensive places to buy real estate in the world. And if you're specifically seeking a certain neighborhood, it's going to cost you.

A new study by American Home Shield looked at the price per square foot of popular neighborhoods in major American cities, and perhaps surprisingly, New York's most expensive neighborhood comes in at 10 on the list.

RECOMMENDED: This New York airport is among America’s best, this study says

Currently, America's most expensive neighborhood to buy a home is South of Market (SoMa) in San Francisco, where real estate goes for an average of $5,415 per square foot. Several more California and Florida neighborhoods top the list, with Manhattan's West Village coming in 10th place, at $2,680 per square foot. Luckily, New Yorkers are used to living in small spaces.

Second to the West Village is Metropolitan Hill, a neighborhood you may not have known exists on the Upper East Side. It's an elite area by the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park, spanning between East 77th St. and East 86th St., all the way east to Third Ave. And for $2,537 per square foot, you could live there too!

In third place is Hudson Square, another seemingly made up real estate neighborhood in the far southwest corner of the West Village, where views of the Hudson River and a quick commute to SoHo will run $2,401 per square foot.

Also high on the list: Midtown, at $2,386 per square foot and NoMad, at $2,235 per square foot.

The study also shares the least expensive neighborhoods in the city, which include Inwood at $511 per square foot and Hamilton Heights at $632 per square foot.

Keep in mind that this study is all about buying homes. Rent prices are a whole different story.