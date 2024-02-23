This New York airport is among America’s best, this study says

Finally, some good news about one of New York's much maligned airports. Well, good-ish.

A new survey has named John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens one of of the best in the country, particularly for business travelers.

BusinessFinancing.co.uk looked at business travelers’ reviews for major international airports and calculated the average ratings to rank the best and worst airports. The study also looked at airports worldwide and found that on average, business travelers only give only 12 airports globally a rating of more than 5/10.

So how did JFK stack up? Though no American airports made the top 10 list worldwide, JFK won the top 10 spot for American airports, with a ranking of 2.61. The top airport in America, Midway International Airport in Chicago, was ranked only at 4.37. And though business travelers may love JFK (at least, just enough), it was recently ranked one of the worst for family travelers.

On the other side of the spectrum, New York didn’t fare so well on the worst airports in the American list. Surprised?

Despite the airport's recent $4 billion renovations and glamourous revamp, LaGuardia Airport came in with a whopping 2.0 rating, making it the seventh worst airport in America. Newark isn't far behind, with an even worse rating of 1.73 dubbing it the second worst airport in all of America, as decided by business travelers. Maybe they haven't visited the sleek new Terminal A yet.

The good news? At least it's not Florida, where Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was officially named the worst, with a rank of 1.64. With that score, you may as well drive. Or stay in New York.