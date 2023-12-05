New York
Home Alone
Photograph: 20th Century Studios

This is the most popular Christmas movie in New York

At least according to a new survey.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
There's just something about holiday movies that tickles all the senses.

From the Home Alone empire to A Christmas Carol and Love Actually, there are plenty of options to choose from when craving the sort of nostalgic watch that defines this period of the year. Turns out, though, that each state has a bit of a preference when it comes to holiday film viewing habits.

Marketing agency HubScore has crunched the numbers to come up with a report focusing on America's favorite Christmas movies by state. Although we can't quite make sense of how the ranking was formulated (what, exactly, is Exmas?), we don't disagree with the overall results, which place Home Alone 2 (that's the one based in New York, of course) at the top spot in the most amount of states. 

Within the New York-specific list, the iconic film starring a young Macaulay Culkin was deemed second most favorite, right behind the 1946 classic It's a Wonderful Life, which tells the story of frustrated businessman George Bailey (James Stewart) just as an angel is sent down from heaven to show him what life would have been like if he didn't exist. It is, indeed, a wonderful movie.

Below, find the top five most popular Christmas movies in New York according to the new HubScore report:

1. It's a Wonderful Life

2. Home Alone 2

3. Home Alone

4. Exmas

5. The Nightmare Before Christmas

