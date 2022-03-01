This is where you still need to wear a mask in NYC

The state's mask mandate may be over but you'll still need a mask to enter these five places.

To mask or not to mask, that is the question.

Last month, New York State's indoor mask mandate ended because the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations was on the decline. Then last week, the CDC announced masks no longer need to be worn indoors for communities where hospitals aren't under high strain. According to NPR, under the new guidance, nearly 70 percent of the U.S. population lives in an area considered to be low or medium risk and residents there are advised they can go indoors without masks.

And as of March 7, NYC will lift its indoor mask mandate for public school students and "Key to NYC" requirements, meaning New Yorkers won't have to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment spaces unless otherwise stated at these individual locations.

It feels like the beginning of the end of the pandemic—even in the last seven days, the percent of positive COVID cases was at 1.99 percent with 30 hospitalizations. We've come a long way but we're not out of the woods yet. There are still many places we must wear a mask until COVID becomes less of a threat.

Here are five places you still need to wear a mask in NYC.

1. On any public transit

That city requires you wear a mask on the subway and in taxis and car services. The federal government requires you wear them in airports and on airplanes and at train stations and on trains. The federal government mandate expires on March 18 unless the government renews it.

2. Broadway

The Broadway League, which represents owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters, will continue to require people to wear masks inside the theaters except when eating or drinking in designated areas and to continue showing proof of vaccination—all through April 30.

3. Businesses that require it

Even though it's no longer required by the government to wear a mask indoors, it is up to individual businesses whether they want staff and customers to wear masks. Be sure to check shop windows and doors for guidance before entering and always err on the side of safety and mask up if you're not sure.

4. Healthcare facilities and shelters

This means hospitals, medical offices, nursing homes, adult care facilities, homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters.

5. Correctional facilities

If you're visiting a correctional facility or detention centers, you'll have to wear a mask.

As always, use your best judgment and wear a mask if you're not sure.