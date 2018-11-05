This live cam lets you take in NYC’s fall foliage from the comfort of home

The most popular thing to do around New York this time of year is to head out of the city on a day trip to take in all the vibrant fall foliage in the surrounding areas. (If you’re thinking of taking a trip to catch the last of the leaves turning this year, here’s a great map.) However, you don’t actually have to leave the city to take in some gorgeous fall leaves.

One of the best places to see leaves changing in the city is the Thain Family Forest at the New York Botanical Garden. The space is the largest remaining uncut expanse of the five boroughs' original wooded landscape, which is one of reasons the founders of the Botanical Garden chose that site for the institution’s location in 1895. A visit to the forest can include a walk along historic Native American hunting trails, a tour of marks left by glaciers and even a chance to catch trees that date back to the American Revolution.

The Botanical Garden also offers a “Fall Color Cam” that you can watch from your desk at work to check in on the state of changing leaves in the New York area (right now the leaves are looking just past peak color). Check out the live cam below.

If that footage has got you in the mood to visit the forest for yourself, this coming weekend would be a great time to do so. The Garden is hosting its annual Fall Forest Weekend which allows visitors to immersive themselves in all the fall colors along with guided hikes, canoe trips, like Shakespearean performances and more.