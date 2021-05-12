Six gorgeous hidden waterfalls near NYC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julee (@jul.e.e)

When the New Croton Dam was built over a hundred years ago to help supply water to New York City, it might have served a civic purpose, but it also created a beautiful spillway. Visit the 97–acre Croton Gorge Park at the water’s base to appreciate the views and take advantage of the picnic and fishing spots.

50 minute drive or take Metro North to Croton-Harmon and take a cab.