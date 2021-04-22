New York
Fat Choy
Photograph: Courtesy fatchoynyc/Instagram

This Lower East Side restaurant serves Chinese-inspired vegan cuisine sure to delight the strictest carnivores

Eat tons of sticky rice dumplings and rice rolls at Fat Choy.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
There's something about relatively limited food menus that make one's dining experiences that much more enjoyable. Imagine perusing a list of potential orders so short that you might actually be able to taste each one? That's likely going to be the case if you choose to dine at Chinese-inspired vegan restaurant Fat Choy, on the Lower East Side.   

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fat Choy NYC (@fatchoynyc)

When planning your visit, you might want to call up some friends since sharing is the way to go here. Start off with both of the chef's specials: the mushroom sloppy—a delectable sesame pancake with mushroom ragu and Chinese slaw—and the rice rolls, which are served with black vinegar.

Proceed with all the sides, from the smashed cucumber with sesame dressing to the sticky rice dumpling and the rice, beans and greens dish. Even the relatively simple green salad deserves your attention: drenched in Chinese ranch, it boasts Asian fine herbs and crispy rice pearls as well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fat Choy NYC (@fatchoynyc)

Headed by chef Justin Lee, the vegan restaurant has clearly embraced a Chinese-American flair—an interesting and unique position within New York's culinary world. In fact, although both Chinese and vegan eateries are locally popular, few if any projects seek to connect the two cuisines so seamlessly.  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fat Choy NYC (@fatchoynyc)

The menu's price range is also worth noting: no item will cost you over $10, including the various sakes, wines and beers on offer. What are you still doing at home? Hop on off your couch and go get yourself some Chinese food.

