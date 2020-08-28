This luxury glamping site on Governors Island is now open through the fall

Catch onsite movie screenings, bonfires and cocktail hour with the Statue of Liberty as a backdrop.

You don’t need to fly out west or cruise up to the Adirondacks to experience luxury camping. For a quick escape from the concrete jungle this fall, you can just head to a peaceful camping oasis on historic Governors Island.

Collective Governors Island, the luxury campground on the western side of Governors Island, reopened last month and you can currently book a stay well beyond Labor Day Weekend.

The six-acre retreat, created by glamping hospitality group Collective Retreats, provides complimentary and unlimited access to a private water taxi from 4pm to 10pm daily for guests to arrive on the island and begin their getaways.

Apart from taking in sweet sunset vistas of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan from afar, you’ll also be properly pampered while onsite.

In the mornings, guests receive complimentary private in-tent continental breakfast and can partake in daily wellness programs including mindfulness lessons, yoga and meditation. Guests can play with free lawn games like life-sized Jenga or rent a bike to explore the island, which dates back to colonial era. Gourmet dining and cocktail service is also available.

With Lady Liberty as a backdrop, there will also be complimentary outdoor movie screenings and cocktail hours with live music at The Sunset Terrace from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

Before bed, expect complimentary and private s'mores sessions at the campfire for true summer camp vibes.

As for sleeping accommodations, there are three tiers to choose from for your budget. The most luxe, Outlook Shelter, offers 300 square-foot units for two (starting at $700 per night) and has a king bed, a private, custom-designed bathroom, hot rain showers, a spa tub, free retreat bike rentals and other services.

The Summit Tent holds a swanky king-size bed a private bathroom and starts at about $500 per night.

The Journey Tents, equipped with either a queen or double beds, host two guests max and share bathrooms with other campers. They start at $150 per night, though we noticed many dates were around $400 a night during the summer. For extra peace of mind, all guests will have contactless check in and check out.

