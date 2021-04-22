As much as we love summer in the city, sometimes we just need a quick escape to reset our batteries. Fortunately, we don't need to go far—New York has access to everything, even camping grounds. You don't need a wilderness survivor to do it, either. There are sites all around the city to fit each kind of camper, from the serious "roughin' it" types to those who put the glam in glamping. There are plenty of things to do outside, whether you want to really rough it in the outdoors or just go for quick day trips. Read on for our list for the best places to go camping near NYC, from NYC parks to lakeside properties.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best weekend getaways from NYC