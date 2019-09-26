This magical hidden art installation can only be seen through tiny peepholes

Four new works of art currently installed in the East Village demand a closer look.

Kathleen White’s annual peephole diorama installation was recently unveiled at the Ninth Street Community Garden & Park on the corner of 9th Street and Avenue C, which happens to be one of our best community gardens in NYC.

This year’s peephole theme is “Four Forces” and the dioramas depict magical scenes with the following titles: Evening Man, Wish, Blob and Dream. And don’t worry, these are a few peepholes you don’t have to feel weird about looking through.

Photograph: Will Gleason

You can take a look at some of White’s work from past years on her official site. She initially began the project in 2005, and past scenes have depicted everything from small towns and caves to skeletons and circus performers.

If you’re heading over to the East Village for a peek at the installation (which remains on view for roughly six weeks), you might also want to check out the retro ‘70s bar Joyface just a few blocks down. The kitschy space opened earlier this year and is a perfect chill hang-out spot. (You can even pull a key chain out of a bowl and have the barkeep make you a one-of-a-kind concoction.)

And best of all, the drink offerings at the bar are all normal-sized.