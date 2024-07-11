This MTA lamp is kind of cool but is it worth its price tag?

The MTA is not particularly known for its tasteful aesthetic choices—have you ever noticed the atrocious faux wood paneling on the C train?—but a new MTA-inspired bedside lamp is making some waves for actually being kind of cute.

The lamp, which consists of the iconic M you see outside of subway stations slightly illuminated in a very nightlight kind of way, was lauded as "upsettingly charming" by Curbed.

Made by OnlyNY in collaboration with the transit agency, the product uses the emblematic design that defined our subway system up until 1994.

If you want one of these unique lamps, though, get ready to drop some coin: each one retails for $168, and it might end up being more of an aesthetically pleasing object than a functional reading light. Still, it seems pretty well equipped to set a specific sexy New York mood to a bedroom: the type of grimy nighttime glow you'd get from a De Niro film, all in the comfort of the indoors.

The lamps will go on sale starting today at 12pm EST and will likely sell out pretty fast, so don't think about the decision too much.

Act fast: sign up here to be notified once the sale drops and just have your credit card handy. It doesn't get more New York decor than this.