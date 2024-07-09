This neighborhood is home to NYC's youngest residents

Ever wonder what neighborhood New Yorkers your age call home?

The Department of City Planning has just revamped its interactive Population FactFinder app to include 2020 Census data, offering one of the most up-to-date looks at the city's demographics.

You can play around with the tool right here, zooming into specific neighborhoods, browsing through statistics on race, ethnicity and more.

RECOMMENDED: Citi Bike prices are going up next week for e-bikes

There are a ton of interesting facts about the city’s genetic makeup to uncover when using the sites—from residents’ racial origins to housing tenures and more—but it’s the neighborhood with the youngest residents across the city that particularly caught our eye.

As reported by Gothamist, the median age of a South Williamsburg resident is 19-and-a-half years old, making it the youngest area in NYC. On the other side of the spectrum is Bay Terrace-Clearview, statistically the oldest neighborhood given that the average resident is about 51 years old.

Here are some other factoids you might find compelling:

Washington Heights is the neighborhood with the largest Dominican population

Tribeca boasts the highest median household income in NYC (that would be $200,000)

African American is the largest origin group in New York City, followed by Dominican, Chinese, Puerto Rican, and Italian

Yorkville in Manhattan is the most densely packed area in New York

A quarter of Staten Island’s population identifies as Italian

The Department of City Planning has concurrently updated its Population MapViewer tool, which lets users actually compare the data through charts and maps.

"The Department of City Planning is committed to making the data we collect transparent, and through these updates to Population FactFinder, we’re putting even more information at people’s fingertips, said Dan Gardonick, the Director of the Department of City Planning, in an official statement. "It’s another example of how we’re celebrating the melting pot that makes New York New York."