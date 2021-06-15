This new bakery sells hilarious cookies featuring the faces of celebrities

Whether a die-hard fan of the Kardashian clan or not, you're certainly familiar with the Kim Kardashian crying face that launched a thousand memes. And now, you can eat said face as a cookie—courtesy of the aptly named Funny Face Bakery, which opens today at the Seaport District.

Photograph: Courtesy of Funny Face Bakery

You might actually be familiar with the destination, which used to be a brick-and-mortar shop in the East Village. Owner Sarah Silverman (no relation to the Sarah Silverman that you're thinking of) was forced to close said space prior to the pandemic "and take a creative step back on her business approach," according to an official press release. But the bakery is now back and better than ever.

The self-appointed "first pop-culture bakery in America," Funny Face Bakery is just as interestingly set up as its offerings are. Expect a floor-length selfie mirror to greet you alongside a neon sign boasting the words "hey sugar" on grape-colored walls.

Among the celebrities who have gotten the cookie treatment are a slew of Real Housewives stars (Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps), Oprah and Bernie Sanders (that famous meme clearly lends itself to the format, after all).

Photograph: Courtesy of Funny Face Bakery

But perhaps most entertaining is the store's ability to turn your very own face into an edible work of art, which could potentially make for an awesome house-warming gift as dinner parties become a thing again.

In addition to the custom orders (which sell for $20-$35), patrons can revel in a line of other delicious treats, including "regular" cookies (oatmeal, s'mores, chocolate, rainbow crumbfetti) and more.

The city's cookie game is clearly a strong one and if there ever was a time to indulge in sweet offerings, this summer is it. We've been cooped up at home making our own food (and banana bread and sourdough and more) for far too long.