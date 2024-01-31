This new bookstore in Soho turns into a wine bar at night

Bibliotheque is a true marriage of essentials: the space is a bookstore, a café and a wine bar all at once.

The brainchild of celebrity plastic surgeon Andrew Jacono and his son AJ Jacono, a writer, Bibliotheque at 54 Mercer Street by Broome Street in Soho, is home to 10,000 books, according to the younger Jacono, each one filling the many bookshelves that line the walls alongside unique works of art by the likes of Damien Hirst and Henri Matisse, among others.

Photograph: Kate Glicksberg

“Since I was a child, I’ve wanted to open a bookstore that captures the decadence of literature,” said AJ Jacono. “The sad truth, however, is that, in New York, most bookstores are purely functional and don’t offer much in the way of atmosphere, which is integral to creating a space that feels as magical as the stories it holds.”

With that intent, the father-son duo has created what can only be described as a beautiful reading room-like space with plush seatings and top-notch decor that perfectly complement the thought-out menu.

Photograph: Kate Glicksberg

Classic breakfast options like a smoked salmon dish and a spinach tortilla egg muffin are served alongside various sandwiches (grilled cheese, Cubano, Caprese and more), a couple of salads and the sorts of boards that seem to be all the rage on social media.

A La Marzocco espresso machine guarantees perfectly crafted coffee drinks while the wine program highlights options from different regions, specifically focusing on European wines. In total, Bibliotheque serves 20 wines by the glass and over 3,000 bottles from around the globe.

Photograph: Kate Glicksberg

“There are countless bookstore-café hybrids, but only a handful offer alcoholic beverages, particularly wine and beers,” said Jacono. “In the last few years, I’ve become an oenophile, and I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to incorporate great glasses and bottles in a space that is as comprehensive as Bibliotheque!”

Although thinking of opening for years now, Jacono is aware that the new world order proves to be the ideal setting for what he’s trying to offer.

Photograph: Kate Glicksberg

“Since the pandemic, people have been itching to leave the house not only for social experiences but also for work,” the writer said. “During the day, we want to be a calm, welcoming venue where anyone can come to have a great coffee, a delicious pastry, and perhaps a glass of Bordeaux. We also aim to be a space where people who work from home can find comfortable refuge for a few hours. Bibliotheque is, at its heart, a gathering spot for those who are seeking a more cultivated literary lounge experience; we don’t want to be a rowdy bar that blasts loud music until the early hours of the morning.”

As for the books, they’ve been curated by AJ Jacono himself, as has the schedule of literary events that will take over the space throughout the year, from readings to author signings and writer nights.

When visiting, make sure to look through the Best Sellers suggestions, which pair specific books with certain wines.

Like we said, a marriage of essentials.