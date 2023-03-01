New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Inside Pop Up Grocer in NYC.
Photograph: By Ori Harpaz | Inside Pop Up Grocer in NYC.

This new 'experience-first' store in Manhattan promises to make grocery shopping fun

Find emerging brands with cool new products at Pop Up Grocer.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

You know when you go to a typical grocery store and see all the big name brands right at eye level? Pop Up Grocer, which is opening its first store in Greenwich Village on Friday, March 3, does exactly the opposite. Once inside, expect to discover fun products by emerging brands (think fruit-flavored whipped creams, tinned seafood, kombucha, pandan cereal, aperitifs and lots more). In the company's own words, you'll find yourself inside a "grocery utopia."

This will be Pop Up Grocer's first permanent brick-and-mortar outpost, following a slew of pop-ups that the brand operated around the country in the past.

RECOMMENDED: Four things to know about the brand new Whole Foods on Wall Street

The shop specializes in helping to launch new, better-for-you products. The NYC location will be stocked with products by more than 130 emerging brands selling food, drinks, home goods, beauty must-haves and pet items. Featured brands—including Fly By Jing, Ghia, OffLimits, Rowdy Mermaid, Siesta, SideDish and Whipnotic—will rotate on a quarterly basis, with the exception of some core favorites.

The exterior of Pop Up Grocer
Photograph: Courtesy of Pop Up Grocer | The new store is located in Greenwich Village.

In addition to traditional grocery shopping, you can also grab a coffee and a pastry on premise. 

Chamberlain Coffee's on-site cafe will offer a place to hang out and snack on an assortment of baked goods provided by Librae, the first-ever Bahraini female-owned bakery in New York, opened by Dona Murad-Gerschel in 2022. Emerging bakers and pastry chefs will rotate over time.

Plus, Pop Up Grocer plans to offer programming like community-led panels, tastings and classes. 

Inside Pop Up Grocer's new location.
Photograph: By Ori Harpaz | Inside Pop Up Grocer's new location.

"We can be, at once, a one-time and a routine destination for discovery," Pop Up Grocer's founder and CEO Emily Schildt said, adding that visitors can pop in for a look at what's new and to feel inspired, much like they would touring a museum. "While neighbors can rely on us with regularity for a complementary grocery haul—our assortment includes everything from milk and cereal to olive oil and spices. So, success for us looks like achieving that—widening our reach and our impact."

Pop Up Grocer will be open daily from 8am to 8pm at 205 Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!