This new 'experience-first' store in Manhattan promises to make grocery shopping fun

You know when you go to a typical grocery store and see all the big name brands right at eye level? Pop Up Grocer, which is opening its first store in Greenwich Village on Friday, March 3, does exactly the opposite. Once inside, expect to discover fun products by emerging brands (think fruit-flavored whipped creams, tinned seafood, kombucha, pandan cereal, aperitifs and lots more). In the company's own words, you'll find yourself inside a "grocery utopia."

This will be Pop Up Grocer's first permanent brick-and-mortar outpost, following a slew of pop-ups that the brand operated around the country in the past.

The shop specializes in helping to launch new, better-for-you products. The NYC location will be stocked with products by more than 130 emerging brands selling food, drinks, home goods, beauty must-haves and pet items. Featured brands—including Fly By Jing, Ghia, OffLimits, Rowdy Mermaid, Siesta, SideDish and Whipnotic—will rotate on a quarterly basis, with the exception of some core favorites.

Photograph: Courtesy of Pop Up Grocer | The new store is located in Greenwich Village.

In addition to traditional grocery shopping, you can also grab a coffee and a pastry on premise.

Chamberlain Coffee's on-site cafe will offer a place to hang out and snack on an assortment of baked goods provided by Librae, the first-ever Bahraini female-owned bakery in New York, opened by Dona Murad-Gerschel in 2022. Emerging bakers and pastry chefs will rotate over time.

Plus, Pop Up Grocer plans to offer programming like community-led panels, tastings and classes.

Photograph: By Ori Harpaz | Inside Pop Up Grocer's new location.

"We can be, at once, a one-time and a routine destination for discovery," Pop Up Grocer's founder and CEO Emily Schildt said, adding that visitors can pop in for a look at what's new and to feel inspired, much like they would touring a museum. "While neighbors can rely on us with regularity for a complementary grocery haul—our assortment includes everything from milk and cereal to olive oil and spices. So, success for us looks like achieving that—widening our reach and our impact."

Pop Up Grocer will be open daily from 8am to 8pm at 205 Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village.