You know what they say: imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Now, a new building in Long Island City is proving that.

NOVA, a recently-completed 24-story condo at 41-05 29th Street, does, in fact, look remarkably similar to its real estate counterpart on the other side of the bridge.

Designed by Fogarty Finger, the mixed-use, curved structure is scheduled to open in September, with 86 units for sale and the entire ground floor dedicated to retail tenants.

To the surprise of nobody, it will not be cheap to live here. CityRealty reports that studios will likely cost around $600,000, one bedrooms will probably go for $760,000 and folks looking for two bedrooms will have to shell out over $1 million.

Considering all the amenities that residents will get to revel in, the price tags make sense. From a library to a children's playroom, a gym, a terrace overlooking the East River, bike storage spaces and even a dog washing station, living at the NOVA will come with a whole lot of perks.

The variety of amenities is in line with StreetEasy's NYC housing predictions for 2022. According to the site, luxury housing is having a "moment" with the most expensive tiers of homes rising the quickest. It follows, then, that the fancier the apartment, the likelier it will sell.

As iconic as the Flatiron building is, developers have not shied away from mimicking its instantly recognizable shape. In fact, in addition to the NOVA, two other new condo projects have taken a cue from the curved structure: One Clinton in Brooklyn Heights and 10 Sullivan Street in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

Below, check out some renderings of the new building:

Photograph: Courtesy of Fogarty Finger and Hypertecture

Photograph: Courtesy of Fogarty Finger and Hypertecture

Photograph: Courtesy of Fogarty Finger and Hypertecture

Photograph: Courtesy of Fogarty Finger and Hypertecture

Photograph: Courtesy of Fogarty Finger and Hypertecture