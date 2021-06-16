This new food crawl will take you through mom-and-pop eateries ran by immigrants all over Queens

If you're anything like us, you absolutely love food crawls—and we've got a very important new one to put on your radar: Homecoming.

Launched by one Bryan Lozano, the project promises to highlight immigrant-run, mom-and-pop shops across different Queens neighborhoods, starting with Elmhurst.

Each timed ticket ($60 a pop) includes visits to five different restaurants that, according to Homecoming's official website, "represent the spirit, culture and vibrancy of the neighborhood." In addition to driving business to the local establishments, your participation will include a five meal donation to the project's pantry partner, New Life.

The first tour, which focused on Elmhurst, happened earlier this month. The featured eateries included Coco Malaysian, where participants indulged in some delectable roti canai; Taiwanese Gourmet, for some pork chop over rice; Eim Khao Mun Kai; Indo Java and Lao Bei Fang, where a dish made of pork and leek dumplings enticed all foodies.

Why Elmhurst, you might rightfully wonder? According to Homecoming, the neighborhood boasts the highest rate of food hardship within Queens. "White this rate is alarmingly high, it was unfortunately measured before COVID-19 and Elmhurst became the epicenter of the pandemic," reads the website. In addition to that, the area is also home to the second highest number of residents working in the restaurant industry—a segment of the population that has been hit bad by the pandemic, of course.

The next iteration of the food crawl will take place some time in August throughout Jackson Heights. Although details about the specific participating restaurants are still up in the air, we wouldn't be surprised to visit delicious Nepalese eateries Himalayan Yak and Tawa Roti Dhaulagiri Food, La Nueva Bakery (where we'd ask for a ton of those flaky, Argentine-style empanadas filled with beef, spinach or tuna) or Delhi Heights Restaurant and Bar, which features an outstanding lunch buffer.

Remember: Eating for a cause is always a good idea—especially if the food we get to devour is this delectable.